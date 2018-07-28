Recounting in Murree postponed after scuffle

ISLAMABAD: The recounting in NA-57, the home constituency of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was postponed Friday for a day after a scuffle broke out between supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and security officials.

According to PML-N supporters, the scuffle broke out when the officials tried to shift the voting bags from the Returning Officer’s office to be brought back on Saturday for recounting. However thousands of PML-N supporters protested, blocked the move and insisted that the recounting should take place right there on Friday.

Vidoes circulating on social media showed PML-N supporters chanting slogans and having heated exchange with officials. However, later at night, senior military officials intervened and agreed to keep the voting bags at RO office overnight for recounting on Saturday. Both the sides agreed to keep the material at the place overnight under the watch of PML-N workers and security officials.

According to senior PML-N leader from Murree, Atique Sarwar about a dozen workers of PML-N would stay at RO office during the night to keep a watch on voting material along with security officials.

He said the PML-N workers had complained that results were not provided on form-45 to polling agents at 90 percent polling stations as they were told to collect results from RO office on form 45. Under the law, he said, the presiding officer is bound to provide result on form-45 to polling agents at the spot after conclusion of counting process at each polling station. He said on many form-45 provided later, the votes of PML-N provincial and national assembly candidates were shown as nill.

The PML-N leader claim massive rigging and irregularities were seen in Murree area against PML-N candidates and hoped that the results will be different after the recounting and audit of ballots.

Meanwhile, the senior spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan Nadeem Qasim told The News that armed forces have been tasked to provide security for the polling material and their role concludes after the official consolidation of results by the Returning Office.

He said security officials have nothing to do with vote counting or re-counting and their role is restricted to security only. He said the returning officer is responsible for recounting and shifting of vote bags.

According to ECP's initial unofficial results, PTI candidate Sadaqat Abbasi had won the National Assembly seat from NA-57 defeating former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. PML-N candidate on provincial assembly Ashfaq Sarwar also lost to PTI candidate Major (R) Latasib Satti.