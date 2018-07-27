Pakistan beat India in World Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat fifth seed India to make it to the quarter-finals of the World Junior Squash Team Championship under way in Chennai (India) Thursday.

In a report reaching here Pakistan beat India 2-1 to make it to the quarter-finals. Pakistan is seeded No 11 and India No 5 in the event.

Pakistan team comprises of Abbas Zeb, Uzair Rasheed, Haris Qasim & Farhan Hashmi. Pakistan team played their pre-quarter final matches against seeded India. It was a very tough fight.

Following extremely blood warming fight, Pakistan team won their match 2-1 against India and has made it to quarter finals. Pakistan team will play England in the quarter-finals Friday.