PTI workers injured in Mansehra attack

MANSEHRA: Eight activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sustained injuries when supporters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz allegedly threw stones at rally of the former at the Shahnawaz Chowk here on Thursday.

Following the attack, the activists of PTI blocked the Bypass Road to traffic for two hours, prompting the soldiers and police to rush to the scene.

The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had taken out a rally to celebrate the victory of the party candidates in July 25 general elections in the district and across country.

As the rally reached the election office of PML-N’s losing contender Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf, the people present there threw stones at the rally participants.

As a result, Muqadar Shah, tehsil president of PTI Young Wing, Syed Abid Shah, Muzamal Shah and five other people were injured.

The injured were taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger. Three vehicles and two motorcycles were damaged in attack.

District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed Khan, Assistant Superintendent of Police Arif Javed rushed to the scene and reopened the road to traffic after talks with the rally participants.