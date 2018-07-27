Tribute paid to army, ECP for fair polls

MULTAN: The National Labour Alliance has paid tribute to Pakistan Army and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections across the country. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, NLA chairman Ghazi Ahmed Hassan Khokhar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had been wiped off from Karachi, Swat and Dera Ghazi Khan due to their polices against the interest of common man. He said Pakistan Army and the ECP had devised a foolproof strategy for 2018 elections, which was never witnessed in the past. He said the PML-N failed to earn seats after failing to exploit public resources.