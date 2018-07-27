NAB registers citizens’ complaints

The director general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi, held an open Kachehry on Thursday to hear complaints. The complainants appeared in person and lodged their complaints with Qureshi, said a statement issued in Karachi. The complaints were mainly against employees of SEPCO, TMAs, Revenue and Cooperative Society, the education department of Sukkur and Sukkur Housing Society and other departments. All the complaints had been registered and action would be taken on a priority basis, said the statement.