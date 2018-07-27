Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

POL discovers hydrocarbons in Attock

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well Khaur North-01 in Attock, Punjab.

According to a notice, 502bpd (barrels per day) of oil and 1.2mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) of gas is encountered.

According to the company, actual production number may differ after conducting further testing.

The well was spud in November 2017 and drilled to the depth of 14,586 metres before encountering hydrocarbons.

The block is operated by Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 100 percent stake.

The management said production from this discovery is expected to commence in a few months, as no major infrastructure work is required.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar