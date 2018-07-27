POL discovers hydrocarbons in Attock

KARACHI: Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced hydrocarbon discovery from exploratory well Khaur North-01 in Attock, Punjab.

According to a notice, 502bpd (barrels per day) of oil and 1.2mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) of gas is encountered.

According to the company, actual production number may differ after conducting further testing.

The well was spud in November 2017 and drilled to the depth of 14,586 metres before encountering hydrocarbons.

The block is operated by Pakistan Oilfields Limited with 100 percent stake.

The management said production from this discovery is expected to commence in a few months, as no major infrastructure work is required.