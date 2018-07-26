Postings, transfers in CDA

Islamabad : Top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has delayed appointment of new Member Planning till the next Government in the Centre takes over as a result of July 25 polls.

Civil engineer Hafiz Muhammad Ehsan, who was holding current charge Director General (Design) has been given charge of Member Planning on look after basis.

The important post was vacated by Asad Mehboob Kiani with his retirement two days back. Hafiz Ehsan, however, was relieved of charge of DG Works.

Shahid Mehmood who was waiting for posting has been given current charge of DG Works. Flt Lt (r) Imran Ali Sultan, a BPS 18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Group will hold charge of Director Enforcement (urban) in addition to charge of Director Enforcement (rural).

The post of Director Enforcement (urban) fell vacant with tragic death of Ishrat Taj Warsi on Monday. Raza Ahmed, a deputationist in the civic body has been appointed Director Sports and Culture. Previously, he was looking after working of the same directorate. Deputy Director Syed Fatehul Mannan has been transferred from Enforcement to Security directorate.