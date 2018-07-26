NA-53 polling stations witness long queues

Islamabad: Various polling stations of NA-53 witnessed excessive rush as long queues of voters, both male and female, were seen fully enthusiast to cast their vote in favour of their favourite candidates for National Assembly.

Talking to this agency, the voters expressed satisfaction over the elaborated arrangements made by the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting General Elections 2018. At a G-7/1 polling station of NA-53, Presiding officer Naseem Abbas told this agency that, polling started at the right time and process was going smoothly and security officials were fully alert, no mismanagement and mishandling had been witnessed.

Male turnout was observed higher than female turnout, he added. In total 19 security officials were deployed at NA-53 G-7/1 polling station, comprising four polling booths. Another presiding officer, Salma Riasat, said, old-age, disabled and sick voters were given special treatment to cast their vote, as they were allowed to go directly inside the polling station without standing in a queue.