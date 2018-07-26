NBP Summer Karachi Boxing Tournament from August 2-3

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Boxing Association (SBA) is organising NBP Summer Karachi Boxing Tournament from August 2 to 3 here at Ustad Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium in Kakri Ground, Lyari. In Junior Under-16 category, boxers will compete in 46, 48, 50 and 52 kg categories.
In youth class under-18 boxers will compete in 49, 52, 56, 60, 64, 69 and 75 kg categories. Interested boxers are directed to bring original NADRA Form B and its photocopy for age verification on August 1 at the tournament venue to register for draws following weight assessment.
