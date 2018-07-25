Nowshera police recover 72 mortar shells

NOWSHERA: The Police foiled terror bid by diffusing 72 mortar shells and apprehended 11 suspects here in Jaroba area of Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district on Tuesday, police officials said.

Police officials said that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pabbi, Luqman Khan and Station House Officer Muqaddam Khan along with heavy contingent of police were conducting search and strike operation in Pabbi and its suburban areas when they received credible information that suspicious bags had been found in the Jaroba area.

The police reached the scene and cordoned off the area and called the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU).

The BDU opened the seven suspicious bags hidden in plants. It diffused the 72 mortar shells found there.

Later, Pabbi police arrested 11 suspected persons.