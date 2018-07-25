PTI gets edge over PML-N in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf may get maximum national and provincial seats from Dera Ghazi Khan district while the PML-N may get the lowest seats as per the latest political developments. PML-N has failed to set the trend despite address of party president Shahbaz Sharif to a heavy crowd as part of the ongoing election campaign on Monday night. The PML-N did not field proper candidates for the seats and reshuffling of the native constituencies has also played a part in lowering down the voters’ support to the candidates. On the other hand, the PTI contestants had launched aggressive campaigns with innovation and calculated techniques that attracted the common voters particularly the youngsters. PTI contestant Khawaja Sheraz is being considered favourite for NA-189 against independent candidate Sardar Mir Badshah Qaisrani. For NA-190, independent candidate Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa may get an edge over the PTI contestant and senior politician, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa. Once the most powerful contestant of PML-N, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari is facing tough time as he sacrificed his native seat NA-192 to party president Shahbaz Shareef and opted to contest from NA-191 which has never been the stronghold of legharis. He is facing Zartaj Gul of PTI which had faced the defeat in the last general election from Hafiz Abdul Kareem of the PML-N. Although, Zartaj Gul could not develop her personnel pockets but the tempo and the trend for PTI gave her much support in the constituency that made her the popular candidate. Similarly, PML-N also could not organise maximum number of events in the constituency. As far as the provincial constituencies are concerned, PTI looks better in two provincial constituencies while PML-N in three. Independents are most likely to get three seats.