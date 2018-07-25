12 picked for Super Boxing League

LAHORE: The organising committee of the Super Boxing League (SBL) has picked 10 boxers and two female boxers for the league.

They reached for trials in the city after their successful trials in Gujranwala. The trials were held in Sports Board Punjab gymnasium where more than 50 boxers including female participated in five different categories. Speaking about the initiative, manager Lahore Rams Muzammil Usman said that through the platform of SBL, every boxer will become Amir Khan.

The trials will continue in seven major cities of the country including Sialkot, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Faisalabad and Multan.

The league consists of 8 franchises: Pakhtoon Warriors are owned by Shahid Afridi and Zeeshan Afzal, Multan Nawabs are owned by Wasim Akram, Lahore Rams are owned by Ali Sheikh, Karachi Cobras are owned by Fahad Mustafa and Salman Iqbal, Sialkot Shers are owned by Jehangir Riaz, Faisalabad Falcons are owned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Salman, Quetta Gladiators are owned by Nadeem Omar and Saif Malik owns Islamabad Kings.