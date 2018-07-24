Jansher upset over Jr squash team’s performance

LAHORE: Former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan was shocked at the poor performance of Pakistan team in World Junior Squash Tournament held recently in India.

Talking to The News, Jansher said he was disappointed the way the team capitulated at the world. He further stated their performance not only him but also disappointed the entire nation.

The four times Super Series Champion, Jansher said that the selection committee has shown serious negligence while picking the players for such an important event.

The legend also regretted the selection of incompetent players for the such serious event that earned no good name for the country known for developing squash legend. He further stated that the selectees were also not given proper training as well.

He held the coaches and trainers of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) responsible for not providing proper training to the players if those selected were the best. “The PSF coaches and trainers in fact failed to prepare the players for this big event. This mismanagement and selection of incompetent players were the main reasons of failure in World Junior Tournament,” he believed.

The legend, who was ranked World No. 01 for a record 10 years, said that the federation must take some serious steps to investigate the failure of the team and hold the responsible accountable. “Our coaches, trainers and squash players are provided with the huge funds and still their show was disappointing.”

Jansher further stated that winning and losing is part of the game but total capitulation is totally not acceptable. Losing against Columbia and Mexico, the countries which are almost unknown in the squash circuit, is very much embarrassing.”

Jansher condemned the federation for wasting the national resources by sending incompetent team to India. “In my personnel views, Pakistan could have performed well had the money was spent in the holding of the championship in Pakistan. The junior international players would have visited Pakistan and even our own budding players would have a home advantage.

“The players interest in the game could be developed in such a way, which would help increase the pool of players. And above all a soft image of the country is delivered in the world,” he said and added that since 1986 no Pakistani could win the World Junior Tournament.