Winds of change

The party that has built its campaign on the foundation of the slogan of change should start sweeping before its own door. According to some media reports, millions of rupees have been spent on tea expenses of the chief minister who belong to the party which claims to be the answer to all our problems.

It is rightly said that change comes from within. The sad state of Pakistan will continue to exist unless the higher authorities hold every person who is responsible for exploiting public resources accountable.

Intishar Raheem

Rawalpindi