‘Teefa in Trouble’ releases fourth track

LAHORE: After three songs successful release; Item Number, Chan Ve and Sajna Door with a combined total of over 17 million plus views, “Teefa in Trouble” has now released the video of its fourth track Ishq Nachaunda.

Ishq Nachaunda is a profound emotional song deeply rooted in a Sufi music sound that speaks of the heart and mind aching, yearning and crazed for love. Ishq Nachaunda is composed and vocalised by Ali Zafar who has co-written the lyrics with SM Saddique and is co-produced with the maestro Baqir Abbas. The guitarist is Danyal Zafar and the programming is done by Hassan Badshah.

The music for the film is being distributed in Pakistan by Lightingale Productions which has collaborated exclusively with the prestigious Times Music’s Junglee Music for international distribution. Directed by Ahsan Rahim, “Teefa in Trouble” was released globally and in Pakistan on 20th of July, 2018 and is running successfully.