Three TTP terrorists arrested from Bahawalpur

LAHORE:CTD Bahawalpur claimed to have foiled a terrorism plan by arresting three suspected terrorists of TTP in a big intelligence-based operation on Monday.

CTD team of Bahawalpur conducted an IBO (intelligence-based operation). The team got information that three terrorists of TTP (Tehreek Taliban Pakistan) had reached Bahawalpur with a big terrorism plan to attack political personalities in the area and they had completed a recce of some prominent politicians. A CTD team on a tip off by a credible source, in a daring raid by several teams of intelligence officers and commandos arrested terrorists Aziz Khan, Sher Afzal and Ayub Khan. Recoveries include grenades, explosive material, electric detonators, non-electric detonators, IED circuits, safety fuse, circuit wires, balls barrings, weapons and maps of sensitive installations. Investigation has been started and a case is being registered in CTD Police Station.

SUICIDE: A 50-year-old man committed suicide over some unknown issue in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Monday. The victim has been identified as Shafi. He worked in a private bank. On the day of the incident, he swallowed poisonous pills. His condition went critical on which he was shifted to hospital where he expired. Police have handed over body to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man committed suicide by inhaling poison over poor financial condition in the Sattukatla police limits. The victim has been identified as Rashid, a resident of PIA Society. He worked in a workshop. On the day of the incident, he got dejected and took poison. He was rushed to hospital but he could not survive. Police handed over body to the victim’s family.

COPS TRAINED: Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police completed security arrangements for the general elections 2018. Safe Cities Authority's technical team trained 2,000 Lahore Police officers and officials on the efficient usage of the latest 4G-LTE Advance Handsets. After completion of one-week training course, the authority has handed over 1,700 modern 4G-LTE Advance Handsets to Lahore Police. As of now, the number of LTE Advance handsets of Lahore Police has reached 3500, which will help improve security during the general elections 2018.