DG Khan constituencies: Senior politicians, former MPs getting tough response

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Senior politicians and former MPs are facing tough time and getting poor response from the voters within their respective constituencies during the ongoing election campaigns in the district.

It is believed that long absence from the constituencies and poor connections with the general masses are the major factors contributing to entering of new faces in the political scene while the lack of development activities in their respective areas also matters, which have been ignored during the period of their rule.

One of the senior most politician and former governor Punjab, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, candidate of PTI from NA-190, got the ticket for the area where he never contested in the past.

According to political observers, it is a very strange choice as he preferred his son Sardar Dost M Khan Khosa to contest from the PP-289 which is considered to be his native constituency although Syed Abdul Aleem Shah has been elected twice as MPA from this area which comprises 17 union councils of Dera Ghazi Khan municipal corporation.

Interestingly, PTI did not award ticket to Sardar Dost Khosa for NA-191 and PP-289 while his father Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa is contesting from NA-190 and his brother Sardar Saifuddin Khan Khosa from PP-288.

Khosa tribe chief got the two provincial tickets. Sardar Javed Akhtar Lound is contesting from PP-287 and Sardar Saifuddin Khan Khosa from PP-288where they are facing Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa as their arch rival for the both provincial constituencies. He is believed to be the powerful contestant due to his social services and strong relation with the masses.

On the other hand, Sardar Javed Akhtar Lound, who is struggling hard to defend his seat, could not serve the area during his five years long tenure in the government.

Although, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa is expected to grab good share from his tribe but for the remaining union councils, the voters trend could pave way for his opponent Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa who was elected as MPA from this area in the 2008 general elections and continued his relations with the people of the constituency.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, who served twice as a federal minister, is facing set back only due to his poor bond with the voters and this situation is paving way for PTI contestant Zartaj Gul to gain ground in NA-191. Zartaj Gul is working aggressively to defeat the feudal which could be a big upset in the election. She is conducting over two dozen programmes in a day regarding the public gathering and corner meetings with attractive crowds.

Political analysts are of the view that Sardar Awais Leghari launched his election campaign a bit late from the urban hub of Dera Ghazi Khan which is giving harm to his election campaign. He boosted his electioneering during the last 10-15 days to bridge the gap with his loyal team and PML-N candidate for PP-289, Syed Abdul Aleem Shah.

Although there is an impression that Sardar Awais Leghari possess the skills to capture the voters of the area but the late start of the election campaign could give him setback. He is considered to be the strong contestant in the rural and the tribal union councils against his opponent Zartaj Gul.

Another contestant Sardar Mir Badshah Qaisrani is contesting from NA-189 and PP-285 as an independent candidate. He is being criticised for his long absentia from the constituency. During his ongoing campaign, a voter s response got viral in the social media when he strongly targeted him for his poor performance and Qaisrani admitted his stance. He is facing Khawaja M Dawood Sulemani of PTI for PP-285 and Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood from NA-189. Khawja Sheraz could win the national seat with heavy lead against Mir Badshah Qaisrani while Khawja Dawood is also getting an edge in the constituency.