Mon July 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2018

146 quacks centres sealed

LAHORE: During the last week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 146 businesses of quacks in different cities.

The PHC teams had taken action against quacks in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Okara along with the police and district authorities. The teams had visited 445 treatment centres, and closed down 146 quacks’ businesses. As per the data, 167 outlets of quacks were found to have been converted into other businesses.

