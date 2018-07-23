Section-144 imposed in Mardan

MARDAN: The district administration has imposed Section-144 for the next one week banning pillion riding and display of arms to maintain law and order ahead of general election.

An official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Usman Mahsud said that strict security measures had been taken ahead of the elections. From July 24 to 30, pillion riding, vehicles with tinted glasses and display of arms will be banned. Hotels have been asked not to let suspicious people stay in the area.

It was also stated in the notification that entry of the irrelevant people within 400 meters of the polling stations would be banned while mobile phones and sharp pointed tools had also be banned in the polling stations on the polling day.