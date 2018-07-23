All SC judges to ensure people get their rights under Constitution: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar inaugurated the sewage treatment plant-III in the Maripur area here on Sunday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the chief justice said that the Supreme Court and judges of the SC are on the same page and determined to ensure that people of the country get their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said that the judiciary was striving to give our future generation a better, healthy and safe environment friendly country adding that water reservoirs are essential for the upcoming generations.

The chief justice said that as the general election are scheduled to be held in coming days, he will not comment that reflect in favour or against anybody but expressed the hope that the future government may able to provide better facility of water supply and sanitation.

The chief justice of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Water Commission and Chief of Water Commission Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim and the Sindh government and said that the whole nation and the Supreme Court of Pakistan are proud of Justice Amir Hani Muslim for the services he rendered. The CJP also appreciated cleanness campaign in the city and said that he was glad to see cleaner Karachi and he and his colleague judges had witnessed a noticeable change in Karachi.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, judges of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan, Water Commission’s head Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, Attorney General of Pakistan, federal and provincial secretaries and IG Sindh also attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the chief secretary Sindh on behalf of Sindh government welcomed the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, judges of the Supreme court and Sindh High Court. Later, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges of the Supreme court of Pakistan, Sindh High Court along with chief secretary Sindh visited various sites of the TP-III plant where the CJP also planted a Neem tree.

The Supreme Court directed the K-electric to submit periodical reports with regard to power supply company efforts to end the unannounced load shedding in the city. KE counsel submitted that report with regard to KE efforts for providing uninterrupted power supply and upgrading the power supply system.

On environmental pollution issues, the CJP directed the petitioner Venu Advani to submit proposals with regard to minimize the environmental pollution in the country.

CJP observed that Supreme court will hold workshop with environment experts to discuss the environment related issues and constitute committee in this regard. Chief Justice observed that court had also banned factories in Islamabad which were not following the environmental laws.

Also, in a matter pertained to irregularities in allotment of government accommodations at Jehangir and Lawrence roads, the court observed that no illegal occupation on government land will be tolerated. Chief Justice observed that country could not be prosperous until there is rule of the law in the country.

The court observed that the promise of federal or provincial government minister for allocation of land has no value or legal force under the law. The court directed attorney general and advocate general to submit the comprehensive report with regard to allocation of government accommodation to the government employees.