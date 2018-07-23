Conspiracy against army is conspiracy against country, says Imran Khan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, on Sunday said any conspiracy against the army tantamount to conspiracy against the country and vowed that the PTI will stand by the army.

Addressing the PTI public gathering in Karachi, Imran said his political opponents, predominantly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), are maligning the army because it is not taking any ‘do more’ calls from the international establishment.

Imran Khan said the Indian media was so worried about transparent elections in Pakistan because they also want to protect the Sharifs. "Our country is united and stands fully behind the army for restoring peace in the country. How could peace be restored without the army's help," he said.

Imran said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was maligning the army to please the foreign players who the military poses threat to. He referred to the pieces published by foreign media on the Pakistan’s 2018 general elections and specifically mentioned Indian media, saying that under a conspiracy all “enemies” of the country had gathered because during these polls they don’t see their backed candidates coming to power.

The PTI chief said there could have been no peace in Karachi without Army operation. Referring to the violent past of the city, he said that police, being infested with political influence, was unable to protect the citizens.

Criticising the traditional winners of Sindh’s mandate, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Imran said they did nothing in the past. “The PPP was from the interior Sindh, therefore, it did not care about Karachi,” he said, adding that the MQM used the excuse that they had no powers.

Referring to the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he said that another room was being prepared adjacent to the Sharif’s in Adiala Jail. The PTI chairman Imran Khan said that a charter of democracy signed between the PPP and the PML-N was actually a charter of corruption.

“It was a pact between two parties to take turns in the governments and corruption. You let us loot freely, then we let you loot freely,” he said. “People of Karachi, we are not fighting political parties, we are fighting mafias. And in this fight you have the heaviest responsibility to shoulder,” he said, adding, “People of Karachi, you are the most politically literate people. All major political movements have sparked from Karachi.”

“The extent of hooliganism in Sindh is evident from Uzair Baloch's confession that he actually killed people at the behest of Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur,” he said. Imran said Rangers had played a major role to restore law and order in Karachi. "It is unfortunate that Rao Anwar has been released," he lamented.

Imran said the condition of Karachi's and interior Sindh's some areas is worse than 5,000 years old civilisation of Mohenjo Daro even. He called Karachi residents to use the golden opportunity to change the fate of the entire country.

"Our former minister Ikram Gandapur has been ruthlessly murdered in a suicide attack. Ikram's brother told me he was standing just 10 yards away from his brother before the blast," he said.

He again alleged that the 2013 polls were rigged by returning officers, Najam Sethi and PML-N. Monitoring report adds: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has revealed that he did not see Bushra Maneka’s face till after they were married and that his earlier marriage to Reham Khan was “the biggest mistake” of his life.

Speaking about his third marriage in February this year, Imran during an interview with Daily Mail said, “I did not catch a glimpse of my wife's face until after we were married. I proposed to her without seeing her because she had never met me without her face being covered with a full veil.”

He added, “The only idea I had of what she looked like came from an old photograph I had seen in her house.” Imran explained that he had not seen Bushra Bibi’s face as the 39-year-old is a spiritual guide and “did not meet men other than her husband with her face uncovered, nor ventured unveiled outside her house, which she rarely leaves”.

The mother-of-five and Imran met for the first time three years ago, when she was still married to her first husband, a senior Customs official named Khawar Fareed Maneka. However, when Bushra Bibi finally did remove her veil, Imran said, “I was not disappointed, and now I am happily married.”

The PTI chairman did admit that back in the 1980s, it would “have been unthinkable if someone had told me I would marry someone whose face I hadn't seen. I would have thought they were mad”. But Imran insisted that, along with much else, his attitude to relationships has changed.

“I have gradually realised that although I know more about physical attraction than anyone else, actually the character of a person and the mind, the intellect, is much more important than the physical, because in my experience that has the smallest shelf life. That is what keeps the interest. I have great respect for my wife's intellect and character,” he said.

Speaking about his marriage to broadcast journalist Reham Khan, Imran said, “Normally I don't say anything about Reham, but I will say this: I've made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest.” As for Jemima, they are 'of course' still good friends.

Further, Imran denied reports that his main reason for marrying Bushra Bibi was that it was politically astute. He admitted that he was once “a totally non-spiritual person”, but his “spiritual journey” has already lasted decades.

“My interest in Sufism started 30 years ago. It changed my life,” he said. “Sufism is an order with many levels, but I have never met anyone who is as high as my wife. My interest in her began with that.”

Imran further said Bushra Bibi's sister who is a PTI member introduced them when he was struggling to understand the teachings of a 13th Century Sufi saint. He said he used to visit Bushra Bibi's house to listen to her explain these and other religious complexities: “I would go and meet her and read the books she would recommend.”

Gradually, the visits became more frequent, and they began to grow close personally. But he said he would never have dreamed of proposing to her had she not got a divorce last year. After a short interval, it was in January “when I proposed to her without seeing her face”, he said.

Further, Imran said that he does win the election and becomes prime minister, Bushra Bibi will not attend official functions. “She meets very few people, but it suits me fine. I am past the age of socialising. I am quite happy with this life,” he said.