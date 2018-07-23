Career counselling

Lack of career counselling at the college level is one of the reasons for a large number of people feeling stuck in dead end jobs. This feeling of not being able to join the work that one does also leads to low productivity and bad quality of work. Choosing a career for oneself is one of the biggest decisions of the life.

Education institutions should arrange for conducting counselling sessions so that students can get guidance. Parents should also let their children study the subject which interest them the most. Through these steps, we will generate the workforce which is young and energetic, and have a good time at work.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore