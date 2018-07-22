UET Mardan becomes recognised degree awarding institution

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has granted No-Objection Certificate (NOC) through which University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan has achieved the status of recognised degree awarding university.

A press release issued from the office of the registrar said the UET Mardan had been functioning as a satellite campus of the UET Peshawar since 2002.

On the basis of the available resources and public interest, the previous provincial government upgraded it to a full-fledged public sector engineering university through an Act passed in March 2018. To get it recognised by the HEC, the university submitted a feasibility report in the last week of May, this year which was evaluated and physically verified by the team of experts on the June 29.

Based on the available facilities, HEC granted provisional NOC to the UET Mardan to operate as an independent degree awarding university.