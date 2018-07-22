75.14pc pass Lahore Board matric exam

LAHORE : The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Saturday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2018, with overall pass percentage of 75.14.

A total of 232,046 candidates appeared in the exams, and 174,363 were declared successful. The overall pass percentage in Science Group was 81.89 while that of Humanities Group 62.15.

The BISE also organised a medal-awarding ceremony for the high achievers.

Waseem Yaseen of Punjab Daanish School (Boys), Rajanpur and Tauseef Afzal of Ali Public Boys High School, Lahore had shared the overall first position by securing 1,091 marks each, out of total 1100 marks. The second position was shared by Muhammad Hashim Faisal of The Educators, Lahore and Wajiha Aslam of The Trust Girls High School, Lahore, as they each secured 1,090 marks.

The third position was bagged by Hafsa Saleem of Allama Iqbal Public High School for Girls, Kasur with 1,089 marks. Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Paracha presided over the ceremony while BISE Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail, Controller Prof Nasir Jamil, Secretary Rehana Ilyas, the high achievers, their parents and teachers and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Besides the certificates, the students who bagged the first, second and third positions were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively while the overall first position holders were also awarded laptops. The teachers of the higher achievers were also awarded medals.

Waseem Yaseen is an orphaned child from Rajanpur while Tauseef Afzal’s father owns a mutton shop. The toppers attributed their success to teachers and parents.

Muhammad Afzal, father of Tauseef, talking to The News, said his son had been a topper throughout his academic career. Tauseef said he would be pursue medical education.

The SSC/Matric Supplementary Examination 2018 will commence on September 8. The last date to apply without late fee is August 6, with double fee August 13 and with triple fee August 20, 2018.