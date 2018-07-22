Sun July 22, 2018
World

AFP
July 22, 2018

Canada spies denied warrant to collect intelligence abroad

OTTAWA: The Canadian Security Intelligence Service cannot spy outside of Canada unless national security is clearly at risk, a federal court judge ruled, denying the agency a warrant to do so.

CSIS had asked for a warrant to collect intelligence related to an unidentified foreign state, according to a case summary published by the Ottawa court and seen by AFP late on Friday.

That request was necessary as the law states that the agency can carry out foreign intelligence investigations, but only within Canada. However, the agency’s request to extend its reach was denied.

