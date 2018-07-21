Sat July 21, 2018
World

AFP
July 21, 2018

Knife attacker on Germany bus arrested, several injured

BERLIN: Several people were injured Friday in an attack by a man wielding a knife on a bus in northern Germany, officials said Friday, although his motive remained unclear.

The packed bus was heading in the direction of Travemuende, a popular beach destination close to the city of Luebeck, when a man pulled a weapon on passengers, Luebeck chief prosecutor Ulla Hingst said.

"The exact number of the injured is still unclear, there is one person who´s seriously injured, but luckily no one was killed," she added. The bus driver had immediately stopped the vehicle, allowing passengers to escape.

