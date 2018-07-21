Rivals perplexed at Bilawal’s welcome in Punjab: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his gratitude to the people of central Punjab for giving rapturous welcome to Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“The warm welcome extended to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari proves that Punjab belonged to PPP and will remain so forever. The anti-Bhutto elements are perplexed and dejected by this ecstatic welcome. Everyone who loves Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is with the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and is loyal to Bhuttos,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The former president instructed the party workers to remain active and deliver the message and manifesto of Chairman Bilawal to the people. ”The Restoration of Constitution to its original form and provincial autonomy were the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which was fulfilled by the PPP government. Now our mission is to eliminate poverty, unemployment and extremism from the country,” he said.

He said that PPP has always served the marginal stratum of society and Benazir Income Support Programme has reduced problems of poor women of Pakistan. He said that Punjab has once again raised slogans of Bhutto’s and this is the message of victory for jiyalas of the party. He said that opponents to PPP can clearly see their defeat written on the wall.

Asif Ali Zardari said that a progressive and prosper Pakistan was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the party will continue striving to achieve this goal. Zardari strongly while condemning the firing incident on PPP candidate Ali Musa Gillani in Multan, demanded arrest of the culprit immediately and bring him to book. He asked the caretaker government and the ECP to take notice of the incident and take action against the

responsible.