Bail plea of accused in Asma Rani murder case rejected

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday dismissed the bail petition of one of the accused in the murder case of Asma Rani, a 3rd year student of Abbottabad Medical College.

A single bench of Justice Musarrat Hilali dismissed the bail petition of accused Shah Zeb after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer submitted that the petitioner was not involved in the murder case and requested the court to release him on bail.

Syed Abdul Fayaz, counsel for Asma Rani, submitted that the accused was facilitator and played key role in the murder of medical student. He opposed the bail to the accused and requested the court to dismiss the petition. Nazia Irfan appeared for the state and opposed the release of the accused on bail.

Asma Rani, 3rd year student of Abbottabad Medical College, was shot dead allegedly by Mujahid Afridi for what her relatives said rejecting a marriage proposal.