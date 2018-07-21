Showers likely at scattered places on election day

Islamabad: Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Kalat divisions, FATA and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G. Khan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan and Zhob divisions on elections day.

A spokesman of Met-Office informed APP that the current monsoon spell would continue throughout next week hopefully till Sunday.

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are expected to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal till next week, he added.

Whereas hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail few places of Sindh, Balochistan and other plain areas of the country during this time span.