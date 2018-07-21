Boys bag top positions in Lahore Board matric exam

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, on Friday announced the position holders of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examination 2018, according to which, overall first position has been shared by students of Daanish School and a private school.

Both, Waseem Yaseen of Punjab Daanish School (Boys), Rajanpur and Tauseef Afzal of Ali Public Boys High School, Lahore secured 1091 marks, each, out of total 1100 marks.

Under a special arrangement, Daanish Schools across Punjab are affiliated with BISE Lahore and its students appear in Matric Exams from this very board. Similarly, the overall second position in SSC/Matric was shared by Muhammad Hashim Faisal of The Educators, Lahore and Wajiha Aslam of The Trust Girls High School, Lahore as they each secured 1090 marks.

The third position was bagged by Hafsa Saleem of Allama Iqbal Public High School for Girls, Kasur with 1089 marks. The names of the high achievers were announced by BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail at a press conference at the Lahore Board’s office on Friday. In Science Group (Among Boys), Waseem Yaseen and Tauseef Afzal shared the first position, Muhammad Hashim second while the third position was bagged by Hafiz Muhammad Haris of Government Central Model School, Lahore with 1088 marks. In Science Group (Among Girls), Wajiha Aslam stood first, Hafsa Saleem second while the third position was shared by Areej of Hera Public High School, Nankana Sahib and Zahra Shoaib of Divisional Public Girls High School, Lahore with 1088 marks each.

Similarly, in Humanities Group (Among Boys), Muhammad Azeem Ikhlas, a private student from Kasur, bagged first position with 1034 marks, Mueen-ud-Deen, also a private student from Lahore, remained second with 1026 marks while Abu Bakar Asif of Rana Grammar School, Lahore stood third with 1016 marks. In Humanities Group (Among Girls), Aresha of Farooqi Girls High School, Lahore, bagged first position with 1059 marks, Ayesha Maryem of Punjab Girls High School, Lahore second with 1054 marks and Soaiba of Farooqi Girls High School, Lahore third with 1045 marks. It is pertinent to mention that the result of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examination 2018 will be announced by all the nine BISEs of Punjab on Saturday (today).