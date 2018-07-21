If brutality had a face

A few days ago, a baby donkey was left to die on streets of Karachi after being brutally beaten. The helpless animal had the name ‘Nawaz’ spray painted on his body, which shows that the animal was abused by opponents of Nawaz Sharif – the three-time prime minister of Pakistan. It really pained me to read about this incident. Have we lost humanity? What good can come out of abusing an animal? That a group of people will beat a donkey brutally and able to escape the law is something what we can easily expect to happen in Pakistan. We were lucky to find the poor animal, but how can we be sure that all other animals are safe? In the absence of strict animal protection laws, the incident like this will continue to happen. It’s time the higher authorities took strict action against those who abuse animal.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi