FIA arrests 18 human smugglers

FAISALABAD: FIA team Thursday raided different localities of Faisalabad district and arrested 18 human smugglers, including six proclaimed offenders (POs) on charges of extracting millions of rupees from citizens on the pretext of sending them abroad.

KILLS BROTHER: A youth of Samanabad allegedly stabbed to death his younger brother and inflicted critical injuries on his other brother over a domestic issue. Accused Abdur Razzaq stabbed to death his brother Irfan Ahmad and injured Sultan Ahmad over a dispute of using stairs. Samanabad police have registered a case against Razzaq on the complaint of his mother.

AWARDED: RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Thursday gave Rs 55,000 as award and certificates to four Dolphin police officials for chasing a vehicle near Rasoolpura Police Post of Millat Town and recovering arms from accused Muhammad Afzal of Faisalabad, Munir Hussain and Zahid of Lahore and Sadam Hussain and Abdur Rehman of Peshawar.

The RPO gave award to Dolphin officials Ifran Nazir, Muhammad Asif, Usman Saleh and Ali Raza.