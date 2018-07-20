Klopp fears post-WC injury woes

LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fears the gruelling demands of international football are putting players at such risk that “we have to collect their bones” during the coming season. Klopp is preparing for the start of the new Premier League campaign without a number of Liverpool stars who are on holiday following international duty at the World Cup. But there is little time for players who featured in Russia to rest and then get back to peak fitness because the Premier League kicks off on August 10.

Adding to the problem is the presence of UEFA’s new Nations League, which replaces the usual rounds of international friendlies and begins on September 6. Klopp feels Liverpool, and every other club with a host of internationals, are in danger of paying a heavy price for the demands placed on their stars, with injuries certain to be caused by the lack of quality recovery time.