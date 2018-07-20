People urged to ensure proper hygiene during monsoon

Islamabad: District Health Authority has called upon the people to ensure proper oral, internal and external hygiene to keep disease away during the current monsoon.

District Health Officer Dr Tariq told this agency that more rains are likely in next few days as per predictions of Pakistan Meteorological Department.

He asked the residents of twin cities to be careful during the monsoon as it reduces immunity of the body making it vulnerable to seasonal ailment, adding that with the arrival of monsoon threat of diseases increases manifold.

He said the diseases associated with monsoon include malaria, jaundice, gastrointestinal infections such as typhoid and cholera. Small pools of water which get stagnant due to rain become breeding ground for mosquitoes which spread diseases such as malaria and dengue.

He advised the residents to use mosquito nets and repellent like mats and coils. The DHO also cautioned the citizens to avoid walking in dirty water during the rainy season because it may lead to fungal infection which affects the toes and nail, diabetic patients should take special care of their feet and keep them dry and clean. The official said an anti-dengue campaign was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out in different parts of the city.