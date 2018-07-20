Pak players out of World Junior Individual Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s journey in the World Junior Individual Squash Championships came to an end when Abbas Zeb and Haris Qasim lost in Chennai, India, on Thursday.

Columbia’s Matias Knudsen defeated Abbas 4-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3 and Leonel Cardenas of Mexico beat Haris 11-5, 11-6, 11-1 in the third round.“I watched the matches and it was clearly a disappointment,” said a local coach. “Abbas lacked stamina,” he said.

The coach added that this showed that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) did not prepare them well for this championship and the coach and trainers failed to make Abbas ready for this big event.

Similarly, the coach added, Haris was outclassed by his opponent. “It is sad to see our players losing against players of Columbia and Mexico who have no good standing in squash. This is really sad,” said the coach.

Meanwhile, Uzair Shaukat got bye in the first round of Plate event. He will face Eric Kim of the US in the second round on Friday. Mohammad Uzair got bye in the first round of Special Plate event. Asadullah Khan beat Ethan Alfalfa Porter of Zimbabwe 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 in the first round of Plate event.