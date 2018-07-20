Be Edhi

All Pakistanis respect Abdul Sattar Edhi because he devoted his entire life towards rendering selfless services to the welfare of humanity. It is true that Edhi deserves accolades for his endeavours. But the question is: wouldn’t it be better to follow in Edhi’s footsteps to pay tribute to the world’s greatest philanthropist? How many of his admirers will come forward to help continue his mission? Will our elite ever consider to allocate a portion of their wealth to uplift the lives of the underprivileged, alleviate poverty, and mitigate public woes?

Will the corrupt elements learn a lesson from Edhi’s services to think for a while and return the looted money to the national kitty? There is a dire need that every patriotic Pakistani takes steps to help humanity and solve miseries of the people.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah

Peshawar