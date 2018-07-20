There’s still some hope

Only four days are left to the 2018 elections. All parties are making an effort to woo voters and win the elections. However, there is one thing which remains unchanged and that is voters’ loyalty for their parties. Party workers have refused to look beyond the lens of one party.

Many voters don’t cast votes after analysing candidates’ political performance while being in power. Not casting votes on the basis of merit can stifle the growth of democracy in Pakistan even in the face of continuity in democratic civilian stints. Voters should also make sure that their voting pattern doesn’t become an impediment in creating a healthy democracy in Pakistan.

Inamullah Marwat

Peshawar