26 feared dead in Congo boat accident

KISANGANI: Eleven people died and 15 are missing after an overloaded boat with around 100 people on-board capsized on the Congo River, local officials said Wednesday.

The accident occurred overnight Monday in Basoko territory in the north east province of Tshopo, the district´s administrator, Sabrina Dako, told AFP. The motorised craft "was travelling at night without lights, hit a rock and capsized," said Epis Lombo, an official in the town of Lokutu.

Accidents on the Democratic Republic of Congo´s rivers and lakes -- vital arteries for transport in a country where roads are poor -- are frequent and often inflict a high loss of life. Many vessels are poorly maintained, lack life jackets or are overladen, and often defy a ban on small vessels travelling at night. In addition, many Congolese do not know how to swim.

In May, 50 people died in remote Tshuapa province on the Momboyo River. In February at least 14 were reported missing when two boats sank on the Congo.