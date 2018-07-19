Judges’ phones being tapped, lives under threat: Justice Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Wednesday said the phones of the judges are being taped and their lives are under threat.

Justice Siddiqui, who is the senior puisne judge of the IHC, made the observations while wrapping up a case concerning two missing brothers. The judge is currently facing a trial in a reference on misconduct moved in the Supreme Judicial Council on the complaint by a retired employee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for alleged refurbishment of official residence beyond entitlement.

In the order sheet issued after Wednesday’s hearing, Justice Siddiqui not only censured Islamabad Police for their failure to protect citizens from enforced disappearances, but also criticised agencies.

Accusing the agencies of interfering in the affairs of the judiciary, Justice Siddiqui wrote: “Everyone knows how proceedings are manipulated, from where strings are pulled and when power (is) wielded and maneuver(ed) to achieve the desired results.” “It is a matter of great concern that even benches are constituted and cases are marked to different benches on the direction of such elements,” he added.

The judge said it is time to save the institution of the judiciary from all kind of influences. “To remain like a silent spectator is against the oath made by every judge, provided by the Constitution. In case of our failure, the Pakistani nation and history will not remember the judges with good names,” the order read. Justice Siddiqui directed court officials to forward a copy of the order to the defence and interior secretaries.

Earlier, Islamabad police had produced Rabnawaz, a man who was allegedly picked up by unknown persons, before Justice Siddiqui.