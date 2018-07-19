FBR gets data on Pakistanis’ Dubai properties

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received a detailed information about the secret properties and income of Pakistanis in Dubai.

A senior FBR official said the facts and figures received from the Dubai Tax Authority also included information about the income of Pakistanis generated in shape of rent through these properties.

On the other hand, the FBR has geared up an awareness campaign about the amnesty scheme and passed special instructions to the Karachi tax officials to play a dynamic role to inform the businessmen about the benefits of Tax Amnesty Scheme so that they could show the hidden assets and get amnesty on them in future.

Instructions have also been issued to the tax officials of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Sialkot so that they could attract the public towards Tax Amnesty Scheme. FBR Tax Payer Audit Member Nosheen Javed Amjad has urged the people to benefit from the present tax scheme because “the minimum tax rate, the legal protection provided by it against fines and legal proceedings makes it a perfect scheme.”

“It’s an ideal offer for the public in the country and foreign countries to declare their income and assets.”