Abbas, Haris into World Junior Squash third round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abbas Zeb and Haris Qasim reached the third round of the World Junior Individual Squash Championship in Chennai on Wednesday.

Abbas, ranked 90th in world junior circuit, thrashed Elijah Thomas of New Zealand 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 in the second round. He had beaten Murray Schepers of South Africa 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 in the first round.

Abbas will now face 9/12th seed Matias Knudsen of Colombia in the third round.Meanwhile Haris overpowered Andres Villamizar of Colombia 13-11, 11-4, 7-11, 7-11, 11-7 in the second round. He had defeated Ethan Eyles of Australia 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the first round. He will take on 5/8th seed Leonel Cardenas of Mexico in the third round.

However, Gabe Yam of New Zealand won against Farhan Hashmi 11-8, 11-9, 14-12 in the second round. Farhan had defeated Ahmad Al-Muraikhi of Qatar 11-2, 11-1, 11-7 in the first round.

Similarly, Sam Todd of England beat Mohamamd Uzair, ranked 124 in world junior circuit, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9 in the second round. Uzair had prevailed over Leo Fatialofa of New Zealand 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4 in the first round.

Hafiz Zhafri of Malaysia beat Pakistan’s Uzair Shaukat 11-5, 6-11, 12-10, 11-5 and Utkarsh Baheti of India defeated Asadullah Khan 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4 in the first round.Pakistan will feature in the Team Championship after this individual event.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has selected Abbas Zeb, Muhammad Uzair, Haris Qasim and Mohammad Farhan Hashmi for the Team Championship in which 28 countries will be competing.