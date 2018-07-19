SHC disposes of 57 election petitions

The Sindh High Court’s especially constituted benches on Wednesday disposed of 57 election petitions with regard to the acceptance or the rejection of nomination papers of candidates of national and provincial assemblies’ seats in Sindh.

As many as 150 election petitions were pending in the Sindh High Court’s principal and other circuit court against the acceptance or the rejection of nomination papers.

Keeping in view the importance of the issues pending before the court, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh had directed the office of the court on Tuesday to prepare a list of election- related cases and place them before the available benches for decisions within two days.

Giving details of the pending election-related matters, the SHC registrar’s spokesman said that in compliance with the chief justice’s directives, three petitions had been disposed of at the Karachi principal seat, 28 cases had been reserved for orders and the remaining 19 cases were also fixed for hearing on Thursday.

He said 29 cases had been disposed of out of 40 cases at the Circuit Court Hyderabad, while the remaining would be heard on Thursday. He said that 12 cases out of 25 had been disposed of at the Circuit Court Larkana, and the remaining cases were fixed for hearing on Thursday.

In the Circuit Bench Sukkur, he said, 13 cases had been decided out of 35, and 22 cases were fixed for hearing on Thursday.

DCs to act as administrators

While the Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended all elected heads of local government agencies in the country until the July 25 general elections, the Sindh government has assigned the deputy commissioners in Karachi additional duties as chairman/administrators of the six district municipal corporations of the city.

The notification, dated July 18 and issued by the Sindh chief secretary, states: “In pursuance of Honourable Election Commission of Pakistan Notification No. F2(3)/2018-Cord dated 10th July, 2018 and with approval of the Competent Authority/Chief Minister Sindh, the Collectors/Deputy Commissioners District East, West, South, Central, Malir, and Korangi in Karachi shall perform the functions of Chairman as administrators of their respective District Municipal Corporations, till 25th July, 2018.”

All assistant commissioners posted in the province have been directed to perform duties as administrators of their respective town committees/union councils till the holding of the elections.

The chairmen of town committees and union councils have also been suspended as per the orders of the Election Commission.

The order issued by the chief secretary states: “In pursuance of the Honourable Election Commission of Pakistan’s Notification No. F.2(3)/2018-Cord;, dated 10.07.2018 and with the approval of the Competent Authority (Chief Minister, Sindh) all the Assistant Commissioners in Sindh shall perform functions of administrators of the town committees/union councils of their respective Taulkas/Local Councils/Committees till 25.07.2018.”

Temporary mayor

The government assigned the municipal commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation the functions of the mayor till July 25.

A notification issued by the chief secretary states:"In pursuance of Honourable Election Commission of Pakistan's Notification No.F2(3) 2018 and with the approval of the Competent Authority /Chief Minister Sindh, the Municipal Commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation shall perform the functions of Mayor as Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi till 25th July.”