Two dead as truck touches high voltage power lines

JAMRUD: Two labourers, Sadaqat, 18, Himmat Shah, 14 and Waqat Khan, 28 died and one sustained critical burn injuries when a truck dumper accidently touched a high voltage electricity transmission line in Sherburj area of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.
Three labourers were levelling gravel on a truck dumper in Sherburj area of Mullagori when the truck touched an 11-KV electricity transmission line.
