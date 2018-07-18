Wed July 18, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 18, 2018

Two dead as truck touches high voltage power lines

JAMRUD: Two labourers, Sadaqat, 18, Himmat Shah, 14 and Waqat Khan, 28 died and one sustained critical burn injuries when a truck dumper accidently touched a high voltage electricity transmission line in Sherburj area of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.

Three labourers were levelling gravel on a truck dumper in Sherburj area of Mullagori when the truck touched an 11-KV electricity transmission line.

