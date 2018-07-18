Wed July 18, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 18, 2018

BD appoint Naveed as U-19 cricket coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed Naveed Nawaz as their Under-19 head coach on Tuesday.

Nawaz has already joined the U-19 squad that is set to play a three-match series against High Performance Unit at Khulna. ‘’We have appointed him as our head coach until next World Cup. We expect his vast experience at working with age-level players will help him to take our cricketers forward,’’ confirmed a BCB official on Tuesday. Nawaz had worked as the head coach of Sri Lanka U-19 team in 2009 and was also involved with the Sri Lankan A and the Women team in different capacities.

Nawaz replaces Damien Wright, who was responsible for taking the team forward during the last edition of the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. BCB did not extend the stay of the 41-year old Australian and opted to go for the Sri Lankan for the upcoming edition of the World Cup in 2020 in South Africa.

