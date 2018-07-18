Three Pak players to join team in Bahrain today

KARACHI: Three Pakistan players who could not proceed with the team to Bahrain on Tuesday because of visas issue would now fly out of Lahore for Manama on Wednesday (today), an official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said.

“Zain-ul-Abdeen, Abdul Basit and Murtaza Hussain will leave for Bahrain tomorrow. They have got visas,” the official told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

The team departed for Bahrain early Tuesday to play four practice matches ahead of the Asian Games football event, which will begin on August 14 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

In the football event, top teams from Asia will be showcasing their talent.Squad: Waseem Asghar, Adeel Ali, Yousuf Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Mohammad Sohail, Arsalan Ali, Mohammad Umair, Ali Khan, Muhammad Riaz, Ahsanullah, Mehdi Hassan, Shehbaz Younus, Mohammad Usman, Saadullah, Faisal Iqbal, Mohammad Ahmed, Ahmed Faheem, Mohammad Adil, Naveed Ahmed, Mehmood Khan, Bilawal-ur-Rehman, Yousuf Ejaz Butt, Saddam Hussain, Mohammad Danial, Abdullah Qazi, Hassan Bashir, Zain-ul-Abdeen, Abdul Basit, Murtaza Hussain

Officials: Jose Antonio Nogueira (head coach), Jose Portella (trainer), Mohammad Habib (assistant coach), Nouman Ibrahim (goalkeeping coach), Mohammad Aslam (masseur).