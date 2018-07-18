Seven Pak players in Korea, Japan junior events

KARACHI: A group of seven junior squash players of Pakistan will participate in Korea Junior Open and Japan Junior Open this month.

Korea Junior Open (AJSS Silver Event) is scheduled in Seoul, South Korea, from July 20-23. Owais Rasheed is top seed in under-19 category in this event and will play against Suk Jin Kim of South Korea in his first match in pool A on July 21.

Japan Junior Open (AJSS Silver Event) is scheduled in Yokohama, Japan, from July 25-28. In under-19 category first round, Mohammad Faraz will face Ryunosuke Nagata of Japan, Khizar Qasim will play against Daiki Kojima of Japan, Owais Rasheed will be up against Issa Yanagisawa of Japan, and Mohammad Essa is drawn against Keito Matsui of Japan.

In under-17 first round, Shahab Khan will be playing against Alden Lamp of the US. Huzaifa Ibrahim has got bye in the first round of under-15 category.Pakistani junior players recently flopped in Borneo Junior Open and Penang Junior Open in Malaysia.