Lessons to learn

This refers to the letter ‘The street dogs in Istanbul’ (July 12) by Naeem Sadiq. While describing how street dogs are treated in Turkey, the writer hoped that Pakistan could learn something from its close friend, Turkey. It is impossible to hope for kind treatment towards animals when even humans are not treated in a humane manner. Our country is so rife with extremism, bigotry and all-round polarisation that religious and sectarian minority groups are fleeing the country to live in a safe environment. Pakistan and Turkey are poles apart in another aspect as well. That is the Turkish people’s immaculate vision of democracy and their uncompromising commitment to this system of government.

A couple of years ago, army officers tried to stage a coup against the elected Turkish government. But the putsch was instantly foiled by none other than the Turkish people who thronged the streets of Istanbul and prevented army officers from staging a coup. While in Pakistan, people rejoice when a democratically-elected government is toppled. The hope that Pakistan could learn much from Turkey is, at best, a dream which can only become a reality if we commit ourselves unconditionally to the cause of humanity and the ideals of democracy and tolerance.

Muhammad Aqil khan Rokhri

Mianwali