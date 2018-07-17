FBR gets details of Pakistanis’ properties in UK

ISLAMABAD: With expectations to generate tax in the range of Rs200 to 300 billion through ongoing amnesty scheme, the FBR on Monday made a clever move by announcing that they obtained information of immovable properties owned by Pakistanis in the United Kingdom (UK) with the assistance of Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and UK Tax Authorities.

“Yes, we have obtained information of thousands of Pakistanis owning immoveable properties into UK and if they did not avail this amnesty scheme then the FBR will use long arm of law and will undertake stern action against them after expiry of amnesty scheme,” top FBR sources told The News here on Monday.

When asked about getting information of immoveable properties from UK counted into thousands or hundreds, the top FBR officials who were quite cautious replied that they possessed plenty of information owning properties at UK.

The FBR, the sources said, made clever move as they announced obtaining information in order to force all Pakistanis owning immoveable properties at UK to avail amnesty scheme otherwise the FBR would be in position to move against them. Actually, the amnesty scheme on domestic and foreign assets fetched Rs 62 billion and 36 billion respectively so far. Keeping in view this official records, the FBR is making last ditch efforts to lure foreigners to declare their immoveable assets otherwise the FBR will be in position to move against them under law of the land after expiry of amnesty deadline on July 31, 2018.