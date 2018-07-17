Nawaz, Maryam be given facilities like Zardari, Faryal: Pervaiz

ISLAMABAD: The PLM-N leader Senator Pervaiz Rashid while supporting the facilities provided to Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur has demanded the same facilities for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Safdar. Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC ) on Monday, Pervaiz Rashid said the court has ordered not to stop anyone from participating in the electoral process and on this basis Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur have been facilitated, so the same facilities should also be provide to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar and Qamarul Islam. Pervaiz Rashid said injustice has been done to Qamarul Islam to favour Chaudhry Nisar. Amjad Pervez, counsel for Maryam Nawaz, said the verdict given by the accountability court is not according to law. He maintained that the Sharifs’ case is strong and on merit and they are hoping to get relief.