Tue July 17, 2018
Sports

July 17, 2018

BBL head rules out Smith and Warner

SYDNEY: Kim McConnie, head of the Big Bash League (BBL), has ruled out the possibility of the banned duo of David Warner and Steven Smith participating in the upcoming edition of Australia’s T20 tournament.

Following the ball-tampering fiasco in the Cape Town Test in March, Warner and Smith were banned for 12 months, which rules them out of participation in the BBL as well. With Cricket Australia’s sanctions only restricting their participation in international games for their

country and club level cricket in Australia, both Smith and Warner were able to take part in the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada.

